Busy Philipps' Late-Night Talk Show 'Busy Tonight' Canceled At E!

E! Entertainment via Getty Images Busy Philipps pictured during an episode of her E! talk show "Busy Tonight" in May.

You guys, Busy Philipps’ talk show “Busy Tonight” has been canceled by E!, six months after its launch.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum broke the news to fans in a late-night video on her popular Instagram account, which has served as a template for the refreshingly candid series. The final episode, she said, will air on the cable network May 16.

“Here’s the thing, you guys. My show, ‘Busy Tonight’ is not going to continue on E! after May 16th. They decided not to pick it up,” Philipps said on Sunday night. “Look, we’re meeting with people and seeing if there’s another place that makes sense for it to go. Because I would like to continue doing it. We would all like to figure out a way to continue to make it.”

Philipps said she’ll shop the show around to other networks and streaming platforms.

Without “Busy Tonight,” the only late-night show with a woman at the helm would be “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” until Lily Singh replaces Carson Daly as host of NBC’s 1:35 a.m. show in September.

“It does seem lame that there would be just, like, just be one woman in late night at a time,” Philipps said, noting that her staff is overwhelmingly women.

“Busy Tonight” has notably brought younger, female viewers to the E! network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Philipps has attracted celebrity guests to the show, including Julia Roberts, Kim Kardashian West and her real-life bestie Michelle Williams, while providing weekly commentary on social media trends and big pop culture moments.

The series, produced by Tina Fey’s production company Little Stranger, originally aired on E! four night a week at 10 p.m. It was moved to the 11 p.m. slot in January.

Philipps said in her Instagram stories that she’s proud that her team was “able to accomplish so much creatively” in a short time, and urged fans not to give up hope.

“Hopefully we will be able to figure” out another home for the show, she explained.” I think we will. I have faith in me.”