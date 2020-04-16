This NSFW Mask Tutorial Is Worth Scrolling To The Bottom For

DIY face mask tutorials are all over the internet right now, butt there’s one in particular not to be left behind.

Comic artist and illustrator Adam Ellis did his part to slow the spread of the coronavirus by making a mask out of a pair of old shorts. At first glance, you might not notice anything cheeky about the project, which he tweeted out on Wednesday.

Butt look a bit more closely. There it is.

I saw an online tutorial about how to make masks from old clothes, so I cut up this old pair of shorts! I had to hand sew it, and it came out too small, but it's not bad for a first try! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ZFvFmh97xz — 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪 𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔰 (@moby_dickhead) April 15, 2020

It’s true — there is no guidance on what to do with old clothes once you’ve used them to make a mask, and his finished product turned out pretty great.

Butt mostly we cannot stop laughing. And that’s something we all need right now, Ellis told HuffPost.

“I think everyone is so bored at home right now and starved for fun and levity that it struck a chord with people,” he said of the tweet, which has racked up more than 600,000 likes. “Twitter and Instagram are the only social outlets folks have right now, and anything that takes their minds off things is going to resonate. Also, everyone is extra horny right now!”

There are many ways to fashion your own face mask at home, with fabric, T-shirts and bandanas, to name a few. But none have fogged up our glasses more than than this one.