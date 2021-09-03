Watch Announcer Ecstatically Cheer On A Butterfly In Golf Broadcast

The usually steady sportscaster Mike Tirico got hilariously carried away by a butterfly at the Tour Championship golf tournament in Atlanta on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)
As the critter chased a Brooks Koepka birdie putt into the hole, Tirico’s broadcast took flight.
“Go get it, butterfly! Yeah! Woohoo!” he cried.
Tirico, who hosted NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage, gets a gold medal for his enthusiasm.
Koepka shot a 67 in the round.
MSN pointed out that butterflies have taken center stage before on the links. Last year, one was spotted pursuing a ball past the hole.
