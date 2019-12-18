Buttigieg's Bundler List Left Off Several Prominent Names

Last week, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign released a list of high-dollar donors known as “bundlers” that have contributed to the campaign.

But it appears someone failed to check it twice.

The list of 113 people who have raised at least $25,000 for the campaign omitted more than 20 names, a Politico analysis found. The omissions came to light during a comparison of the new public list and an internal fundraising report Buttigieg’s campaign provided reporters earlier in the summer.

Among those left off are people like H. Rodgin Cohen, a man the New York Times once described as “the dean of Wall Street lawyers.” Also missing are hedge fund investor John Petry; private equity manager William Rahm; Boston king Jack Connors Jr.; Hollywood producer Jordan Horowitz; and former U.S. Ambassadors Nicole Avant (Bahamas) and John Phillips (Italy).

Campaign spokesman Chris Meagher told HuffPost the incomplete list was a mistake and said the campaign will add the missing names to its website.

“As with every other campaign, every single donor and the amount they contribute to our campaign is public,” Meagher said in an emailed statement.

“Some bundler names, which were on a list over the summer that some reporters had, should have been on the list the campaign released last week. They mistakenly were not. We are adding those names to our current bundler list to keep the information up to date.”

Of the four Democratic candidates leading in the polls, only Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden have collected donations at private, high-dollar fundraisers. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) don’t have bundlers, a distinction Warren pointedly attacked Buttigieg for earlier this month.

While Buttigieg has disclosed his bundlers, Biden has not, nor have Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) or Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). That lack of transparency represents a new turn for Democratic presidential candidates: From 2000 to 2016, every major Democratic candidate disclosed their top fundraisers.