No Will Ever Guess Where Your Lovely Small-Space Greenhouse Came From

Surprise: You can get one on Amazon.
Imagine having your own botanical garden right at home, allowing yourself to be surrounded by the plants of your dreams — even ones that don’t typically thrive where you live. With a greenhouse, you can make this a reality, providing a welcoming space for plants that require a regulated climate outside of what’s the reality in your neck of the woods.

You might assume that you need a massive amount of space for a greenhouse, but the reality is that they come in a wide range of sizes. Still, there’s more to consider when shopping for a greenhouse than dimensions. You want to make sure you’re getting one that’s good quality, otherwise your plant babies will be at risk.

To make your search easier, we scouted Amazon for the creme de la creme of greenhouses. The ones rounded up here are the highest rated and ones customers swear by. Keep reading to find the one that’s perfect for you.

1
Amazon
A four-tier mini greenhouse on wheels
Almost 17,000 people have bought and rated this mini greenhouse, which is less than $45. With four tiers, there’s enough space for numerous trays, pots and planters housing small and medium-sized plants. It can be used indoors or outdoors and the wheels make it easy to move around.

Promising review: “I purchased this as a gift for my daughter. She assembled it and two days later her town (and our entire state) got hit with high winds, storms and even tornadoes. This greenhouse stayed assembled and up through all of that. The most difficult part during assembly was putting on the plastic covering, which did rip (only an inch at the bottom, fixed with clear Gorilla tape). The plastic does not go all the way to the ground, but that does allow some ventilation. Overall, a great greenhouse for the price.” — Donna Roe
$37.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
An outdoor greenhouse with screen windows
This three-tier greenhouse has 12 shelves — tons of space for small and medium-sized plants, while still leaving room in the middle of the greenhouse for larger plants. Made to stay outside, the screen windows give ventilation and are also removable, so you can adjust your greenhouse as needed as the seasons change.

Promising review: “I wanted a temporary greenhouse to start seedlings in. This one is perfect. No tools are needed to assemble it, all the pieces are clearly labeled and it comes with a complete instruction booklet. From start to finish, assembly took less than two hours. What’s even better is that it can be taken apart when no longer needed. A roll of repair tape is included. Great value, great product. Once assembled it's pretty sturdy too.” — J.D.
$89.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A mini greenhouse for small plants
Standing 6 feet tall and 2.5 inches wide, this greenhouse is perfect for small and medium plants. There are four shelves, which are held securely in place with clips. The windows and roll-down door are all removable screens, which allows for good air circulation while keeping out plant-destroying wildlife.

Promising review: “Super easy to assemble and I love it so far for my seed starting. I put it in front of my south-facing window and it got up to 92 degrees inside, I was shocked it warmed up so well! With the shade down and door open it keeps a nice 72 degrees for my seeds! I can easily fit eight trays on it and it feels sturdy enough for inside purposes.” — Amazon Customer
$43.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A walk-in greenhouse with roll-up zipper door
If you have a decent amount of space for a greenhouse, this walk-in one is a great one to consider. It can accommodate medium and large plants that thrive in humidity. The frame is made of steel, which means it’s super sturdy. You can find it in a few other sizes, too.

Promising review: “I love it. We have a small backyard and it fits well. Currently, there are three tomato plants in pots, a rectangular pot with cilantro and basil planted, another rectangular pot with carrots and soon a third rectangular pot will be planted in it. Watering was easy to install and secure to the pipes holding the greenhouse together.” — Karen Christianson
$59.98 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A raised garden bed with greenhouse frame
If you dream of growing juicy tomatoes, lettuce, radishes, strawberries and other yummy fruits and veggies, a raised garden bed with a greenhouse frame is worth investing in—and this one is on sale for less than $50. It protects produce (and flowers) from frostbite in winter and extreme heat during the summer, while the covering prevents the fruits of your labor from getting eaten by critters and bugs.

Promising review: “I was excited when the package arrived. Everything was nicely packed. The raised bed was easy to assemble; yes I assembled it by myself. I just followed the instructions. The three covers are a great addition and will be helpful, especially the greenhouse cover. The raised bed is pretty sturdy.” — Michaela
$49.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A greenhouse with canopy cover
If your plants need heavier duty protection, this greenhouse with a canopy covering could be the way to go. It can be used year-round, in all seasons. The height is adjustable, so you can increase it as your plants grow and need more space.

Promising review: “I have plants that spend their summers languishing on my back patio in the sun. When it gets colder, I force my husband to bring them inside so they are safe from frost and cold. It's four plants, in large ceramic planters and each one easily weighs 100 pounds with pot, dirt and plant. It is usually a real backbreaker to bring them inside, find a place for them and then deal with any creepy crawlies that emerge as it warms up in the house. This year, he said he wasn't going to bring them in, so I went in search of something that could be their winter greenhouse. I chose this one because of the reviews and the descriptions of how easy it was to put together. The day it arrived, I had pulled my back so I was no help. One man, griping and grumbling about having no help, put it together in minutes. It all arrived in a very high-quality zip-up carrying case. The frame unfolded with ease. No fighting to put poles together, no struggling and no real assistance from me was needed. The plants were moved in and so far, it's working great. We staked it in the yard and the wind didn't blow it away. The zippers work silky smooth and can be zipped from the inside or out. I do wish the windows on the sides had more velcro to prevent any cold winds but so far it's working. It is only the middle of December, so I'm anxious to see how everything fares come spring. But the greenhouse itself is sturdy, durable, easy to put together and adjust. I highly recommend it!” — Amazon Customer
$109.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A greenhouse perfect for small spaces
Don’t have a ton of room to devote to a greenhouse? This one is perfect for those who are short on space, even fitting on top of a table. It can be used inside or outside and is great for seedlings and other small plants. The zipper door makes watering a cinch too.

Promising review: “I researched several indoor greenhouses based on size and shape, ease of assembly, material and, of course, price before settling on this one. For the more than affordable price, I really wasn’t sure what to expect, but this more than exceeded my expectations and I’m so happy I chose this one! It came super fast! It was incredibly easy to assemble, only taking about 5 minutes. The material is great quality, and the size and shape are perfect for starting your seedlings inside. I have several starter pots, and a few 12-inch, and a 20-inch pot inside and still have room for more! I love that you can have the front open for easy watering and zip it up at night to keep it warm! I will buy from this company again for sure! “ — Rustic Wave Art
$29.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A waterproof mini greenhouse
What sets this greenhouse apart from many of the others on the market is that it’s rainproof thanks to the heavy-duty covering. It’s airtight, which creates a nice, warm environment for your plants. It also protects them from UV rays — good news if you live somewhere sunny!

Promising review: “I own three of these now. One from last year and a couple more this spring. They are well-made and really fit the bill for a mini greenhouse system. I use them on my raised beds. Only had one problem, the cover of one I purchased arrived with loose stitching. I contacted the vendor and they quickly resolved the problem by sending a replacement. My service agent Ivey was patient and professional. I will buy more as time goes by.” — Steve
$41.38 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A wood gardening bed with greenhouse cover
This is another greenhouse that’s perfect for small spaces. The raised garden bed has 33 inches of gardening space and the greenhouse cover is removable, so you can either leave it on or remove it, depending on the season, weather and your plants’ needs. It may be small, but it’s strong, holding up to 330 pounds of weight!

Promising review: “Wow, this raised bed is great quality!!! We were shocked due to the great price!! The wooden planks are solid wood. The cover has a wonderful design and the netting is thick!! Again, we were delightfully shocked at how nice this garden bed is and the quality of all its components. It easily holds eight vegetable plants. It comes with a black bed liner that's similar to weed guard material, but thicker. It has several holes spaced out across the bottom to allow water to drain. We couldn't be happier with this purchase!! Already planning to buy another one. Highly recommend!!” — Lisa G.
$82 at Amazon
