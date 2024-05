No Will Ever Guess Where Your Lovely Small-Space Greenhouse Came From

A greenhouse with canopy cover

If your plants need heavier duty protection, this greenhouse with a canopy covering could be the way to go. It can be used year-round, in all seasons. The height is adjustable, so you can increase it as your plants grow and need more space.“I have plants that spend their summers languishing on my back patio in the sun. When it gets colder, I force my husband to bring them inside so they are safe from frost and cold. It's four plants, in large ceramic planters and each one easily weighs 100 pounds with pot, dirt and plant. It is usually a real backbreaker to bring them inside, find a place for them and then deal with any creepy crawlies that emerge as it warms up in the house. This year, he said he wasn't going to bring them in, so I went in search of something that could be their winter greenhouse. I chose this one because of the reviews and the descriptions of how easy it was to put together. The day it arrived, I had pulled my back so I was no help. One man, griping and grumbling about having no help, put it together in minutes. It all arrived in a very high-quality zip-up carrying case. The frame unfolded with ease. No fighting to put poles together, no struggling and no real assistance from me was needed. The plants were moved in and so far, it's working great. We staked it in the yard and the wind didn't blow it away. The zippers work silky smooth and can be zipped from the inside or out. I do wish the windows on the sides had more velcro to prevent any cold winds but so far it's working. It is only the middle of December, so I'm anxious to see how everything fares come spring. But the greenhouse itself is sturdy, durable, easy to put together and adjust. I highly recommend it!” — Amazon Customer