Buzz Aldrin Bluntly Describes His Coronavirus Quarantine At Age 90

Retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin isn’t over the moon about isolating himself during the coronavirus pandemic.

But it’s the 90-year-old’s mission to stay healthy, given that he’s in the age group most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Asked by Ars Technica what he’s doing to protect himself, Aldrin answered: “Lying on my ass and locking the door.”

EuropaNewswire/Gado via Getty Images Buzz Aldrin, pictured in November 2019, is taking strict measures to protect himself from the coronavirus.

Health officials recommend that in addition to staying at home as much as possible, seniors should avoid large gatherings, public transportation, unnecessary travel and visits with grandchildren, the New York Times reported.

Aldrin is, of course, familiar with measures to lessen the public’s exposure to possible contagions.

After becoming the second person to walk on the lunar surface after Neil Armstrong in 1969, Aldrin and his Apollo 11 crewmates logged weeks in quarantine upon their return to Earth, according to NASA.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Buzz Aldrin walks on the moon in July 1969.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Buzz Aldrin faces the flag on the moon.

That sequestering didn’t sound like much fun, either.

“Mike Collins (who flew the command module while Aldrin and Armstrong explored the moon) and I used to exercise and jog a little bit around the hallway” during quarantine, Aldrin told Ars Technica.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Buzz Aldrin, at right in the window, got an "OK" from President Richard Nixon while the Apollo 11 crew was quarantined on a ship after splashdown in July 1969.