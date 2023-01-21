Buzz Aldrin Marries 'Longtime Love' Anca Faur On His 93rd Birthday

Buzz Aldrin on Friday said “I do” for a fourth time.

The second man to set foot on the moon married his longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur in Los Angeles.

They wed on the retired astronaut’s 93rd birthday.

On social media, Aldrin described the ceremony to his “longtime love and partner” as “small” and “private.”

The newlyweds are “as excited as eloping teenagers” he added.

Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur, who tied the knot on Friday, pictured in 2019. MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images via Getty Images

