Buzz Aldrin Marries 'Longtime Love' Anca Faur On His 93rd Birthday

Buzz Aldrin on Friday said “I do” for a fourth time.
The second man to set foot on the moon married his longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur in Los Angeles.
They wed on the retired astronaut’s 93rd birthday.
On social media, Aldrin described the ceremony to his “longtime love and partner” as “small” and “private.”
The newlyweds are “as excited as eloping teenagers” he added.
Aldrin was married to Joan Ann Archer from 1954 to 1974. They shared three children. He later tied the knot with Beverly Van Zile from 1975 to 1978 and Lois Driggs Cannon from 1988 to 2012.