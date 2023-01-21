What's Hot

Buzz Aldrin Marries 'Longtime Love' Anca Faur On His 93rd Birthday

The newlyweds are "as excited as eloping teenagers," the retired astronaut wrote on social media announcing the nuptials.
Buzz Aldrin on Friday said “I do” for a fourth time.

The second man to set foot on the moon married his longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur in Los Angeles.

They wed on the retired astronaut’s 93rd birthday.

On social media, Aldrin described the ceremony to his “longtime love and partner” as “small” and “private.”

The newlyweds are “as excited as eloping teenagers” he added.

Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur, who tied the knot on Friday, pictured in 2019.
Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur, who tied the knot on Friday, pictured in 2019.
MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images via Getty Images

Aldrin was married to Joan Ann Archer from 1954 to 1974. They shared three children. He later tied the knot with Beverly Van Zile from 1975 to 1978 and Lois Driggs Cannon from 1988 to 2012.

