'Bye Kayleigh' Trends After Scathing Supercut Highlights Defense Of Trump Lies

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany found herself trending for all the wrong reasons on Tuesday after a new supercut highlighted her lies in defense of President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the progressive PAC MeidasTouch compared McEnany to “Baghdad Bob,” a.k.a. Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf, the infamous Iraqi propaganda minister under dictator Saddam Hussein.

The video starts with McEnany claiming in February that “we will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here” because of Trump’s leadership. That’s followed by a series of wildly shifting statements from Trump on the infection and its toll as well as McEnany’s defense of the president:

“Kayleigh’s deceit and treachery will be long remembered once we vote these criminals out of office,” MeidasTouch said in a news release. “She will have a special place in the halls of horrible liars next to Baghdad Bob.”

The clip sent #ByeKayleigh soaring on Twitter’s trending topics.

MeidasTouch was started earlier this year by attorney Ben Meiselas, who represented former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in his settlement with the NFL, along with his two brothers. Previous videos have hit other Trumpworld insiders and family members, including Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner ― both advisers to the president ― as well as Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

In addition to their viral videos, the three brothers also recently launched a radio show on SiriusXM.

Trump’s critics were only too happy to share the latest video:

