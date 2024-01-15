Byron Donalds Gives Take On Michelle Obama Possibly Running For President In 2024

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) took his time Sunday in revealing whether he thinks Michelle Obama will run for president in the 2024 election. (Watch the video below.)
Right-wingers such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy and former vice president candidate Sarah Palin have all pushed the long shot theory that the former first lady will replace President Joe Biden on the Democratic side at some point.
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo first asked Donalds if he thought the former first lady would be a “factor” in the race, playing off Obama’s recent comment that she was “terrified” about the possible outcome of the election. Donalds answered with a diatribe against Democrats, Biden and border policy before Bartiromo tried again.
“Do you think Michelle Obama is running in November?”
“No, I don’t,” he said. “I actually think she enjoys being private and enjoying the private life. I think she wants to comment like Barack Obama wants to comment, but I don’t think she’s running.”
The “Becoming” and “The Light We Carry” author said in 2017 she had no interest in running for office because politics “is hard on a family.”
Former President Barack Obama once said that the certainty of his wife not running for president was up there with death and taxes.
