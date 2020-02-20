Brigham Young University Removes 'Homosexual Behavior' Ban From Honor Code

LGBTQ students rejoiced — and kissed openly on Brigham Young University’s campus — on Wednesday after the Mormon school unveiled a new honor code that notably excluded a section that had banned all “homosexual behavior.”

BYU later clarified, however, that the principles of its honor code ― a morality contract that students must sign to attend classes at the institution and which carries punishments including suspension and expulsion for infractions ― remained the same despite the exclusion. The school has yet to specify what behavior, if any, would be permitted among same-sex couples.

An earlier version of the university’s honor code had described “homosexual behavior” as “inappropriate” and a violation of the code.

“Homosexual behavior includes not only sexual relations between members of the same sex, but all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings,” including hand-holding and kissing, the code had said, according to Deseret News.

That entire section has been deleted from BYU’s new honor code.

BREAKING.@BYU has deleted the section about "Homosexual Behavior" from the Honor Code.



This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/gEKWm7NeHf — 👑TRANSITKINGison👑 (@AddisonDJenkins) February 19, 2020

The university, which is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said it updated its code so as to more closely align with the new General Handbook released this week by the LDS Church.

As the Salt Lake Tribune notes, the new handbook includes a softer stance towards some LGBTQ issues, including allowing children of same-sex couples to get baptised and blessed.

After news broke of BYU’s honor code change, students celebrated on campus ― with big grins and public displays of affection.

Less than a year ago I joined my student body in protesting BYU’s honor code, a policy that banned same-gender romantic relationships.



As of today, homosexual relationships are now treated the same as heterosexual ones at BYU :’)



Girls and gays, we did it! ❤️🌈 pic.twitter.com/67VGLC3mgU — Matty Easton (@easton_matty) February 19, 2020

THE HONOR CODE UPDATED AND NOW I WILL BE KISSING ANY GIRL WHO WANTS TO ON CAMPUS pic.twitter.com/Ct600R1Zc2 — boob radley (@billylitter) February 19, 2020

It is confirmed. Gay dating is okay, kissing and hand holding from the mouth of an HCO counselor. Featuring my first gay kiss @Kate_Foster14 pic.twitter.com/OK9gBIQVLZ — Franchesca (@fremlo_) February 19, 2020

Hours later, however, BYU appeared to throw cold water on the jubilation, tweeting that there may have been “some miscommunication as to what the Honor Code changes mean.”

“Even though we have removed the more prescriptive language, the principles of the Honor Code remain the same,” the school wrote, adding that the “Honor Code Office will handle questions that arise on a case by case basis.”

In speaking with Honor Code Office Director Kevin Utt this afternoon, we've learned that there may have been some miscommunication as to what the Honor Code changes mean. Even though we have removed the more prescriptive language, the principles of the Honor Code remain the same. — BYU (@BYU) February 19, 2020

The Honor Code Office will handle questions that arise on a case by case basis. For example, since dating means different things to different people, the Honor Code Office will work with students individually. — BYU (@BYU) February 19, 2020

Asked to clarify its stance on the issue, Carri Jenkins, a BYU spokeswoman, repeated to KSL.com that the “principles of the Honor Code remain the same.”

“BYU Honor Code administrators have met with students throughout the day and welcome the opportunity to further discuss the updated Honor Code,” Jenkins added.

It remains unclear whether LGBTQ couples will be allowed to kiss and hold hands on BYU’s campus under the new honor code rules. “Sexual relations” between anyone other than a married man and woman is prohibited under the code.

The university has yet to respond to a HuffPost after-hours request for comment.

BYU students and alumni have expressed disappointment at what they’ve criticized as a lack of transparency from the school. Some said they were contemplating participating in a protest to express their frustration.

“No take backs BYU, that’s against the rules!!!!!!!” one student wrote on Twitter.

You're lucky I'm headed to work, BYU, cuz otherwise I would roast the everliving hell out of the homophobic gaslighting of this tweet. https://t.co/egEIKcnb5n — 👑TRANSITKINGison👑 (@AddisonDJenkins) February 19, 2020

Okay so gays if it turns out they made us believe that you could date and you really can’t we are doing a sit in tomorrow or something we can’t let this happen without them seeing the pain — Amy 🌈 (@Amyjayyyyyyyyyy) February 19, 2020

No take backs BYU, that’s against the rules!!!!!!! — comrade k8 frosty (@Kate_Foster14) February 19, 2020