Céline Dion Is Back With New Music Amid Ongoing Health Battle

A new day has come for Céline Dion.

The five-time Grammy winner surprised fans Thursday by unveiling the title track of her forthcoming movie, “Love Again.” The song is a tender, piano-driven ballad in which the pop superstar conveys a message of hope after a heartbreak.

“You don’t have to find the answers, just keep trying,” she sings. “The sun will rise again, the storms subside again. This is not the end, and you will love again.”

Listen to “Love Again” below.

Dion will make her big screen acting debut in “Love Again,” which hits theaters May 5. The romantic comedy stars Priyanka Chopra as a woman who uses text messages to cope with the death of her fiancé. She catches the eye of a New York journalist (played by Sam Heughan) after he’s assigned the cellphone number that once belonged to her late partner.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie,” Dion said in an email statement. “And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too.”

“Love Again” is one of five new songs by the French Canadian chanteuse on the movie’s soundtrack. Also featured in the film are several of her biggest hits, including “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” and “That’s The Way It Is.”

Céline Dion announced in December that she'd been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. ALICE CHICHE via Getty Images

The new track arrives after Dion announced in December that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms.

In an emotional video shared to Instagram, the singer said her condition would require her to postpone and cancel a series of European concert dates that had been previously rescheduled due to COVID-19.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better,” she explained at the time. “And my precious children, who are supporting me and giving me hope.”

For now, “Love Again” should appease those who were angered by Dion’s controversial omission from Rolling Stone’s ranking of “the 200 greatest singers of all time.” The apparent snub prompted a group of her most diehard fans to stage a protest outside of the magazine’s New York office days after the list was published.