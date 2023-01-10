What's Hot

Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital

Matt Gaetz Is Called A 'Fraud' By Fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace

US, UK Media Refuse To Cave To Palace's Demands Over Prince Harry Interviews

Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized In Florida After Supporters Storm Brazil’s Congress, Wife Says

Kaley Cuoco's Baby Shower Is Over The Top, And She Has The Photos To Prove It

This New Mystery Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Georgia Special Grand Jury Finishes Probe Of 2020 Election

Democratic Reps Say Brazil's Bolsonaro Should Be Kicked Out Of Florida

Lauren Boebert Slams 'Unhinged' Marjorie Taylor Greene After Vowing To Cool It

House GOP's First Bill Would Slash IRS Budget ― And Cost The Government Money

An Ohio Measles Outbreak Could Be A Warning Sign

Prince Harry Reveals Where His Relationship With Camilla Stands Now

PoliticsU.S. House of Representativesc-spanhouse speaker race

C-SPAN Returns To Government Video Feeds After Drama-Filled Speaker Election

"C-SPAN cameras are no longer in the House chamber."
Nick Visser

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

C-SPAN has removed its own cameras from the House chamber after recording days of intrigue as Republicans scrambled to elect a speaker.

The network confirmed it had returned to its relatively banal feed of the House floor that relies on government-operated cameras that are largely stationary. That’s a disappointment for many Americans and journalists after C-SPAN was able to use its own feeds to capture lawmakers during the drama ― including a near-brawl ― in the chamber before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was elected speaker last week.

C-SPAN is a nonprofit organization funded by cable and satellite TV networks and is often granted permission during special moments in government — like the speaker elections or the State of the Union address — to use its own cameras. Doing so allows producers to give a broader view of such proceedings, home in on notable people on the floor and get real-time reactions.

“We’re able to tell the story of what’s happening on the House floor,” Ben O’Connell, the director of editorial operations at C-SPAN, told Vice last week. “You’re able to see the migrating scrums of Congressmen on the House floor as they negotiate with each other. You’re able to see extraordinary conversations.”

“You’d never be able to see that with the standard House feed,” he added.

That all took place last week before McCarthy was finally elected speaker after losing 14 rounds of votes.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was seen chatting with Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who was punished last year after posting an animated video depicting him as character who kills her on Twitter in 2021. There were tense moments between Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and other Republicans after he repeatedly voted against McCarthy alongside other hard-right lawmakers. And C-SPAN cameras captured the chaos as Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) had to be restrained by another lawmaker who put his hand over Rogers’ mouth as he stormed toward Gaetz after he cast another holdout vote.

C-SPAN has pushed for a broader ability to film inside Congress, which would give it more flexibility than being limited to standard shots of the rostrum. A spokesperson for McCarthy said his office was “exploring a number of options … to ensure a more transparent and accessible” House chamber.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Nick Visser - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community