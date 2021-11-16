Shopping

The Cabincore Decor That'll Give Your Home The Coziest Vibes

Flannel sheets, Mason jars and faux cowhide rugs to make your place feel like a warm winter cabin.

Staff Writer

Even if you don't have a real fireplace, you can make your place feel like a cozy cabin with these picks.
svetikd via Getty Images
Even if you don't have a real fireplace, you can make your place feel like a cozy cabin with these picks.

Who could have guessed that in 2021, the next frontier of home decor would be American frontier life? A quick look on TikTok will show you that Gen Z is coming for the rustic life of the 1880s. Deemed “cabincore,” it’s a style that evokes a Laura Ingalls Wilder vibe of wood-burning stoves and speckled cookware. From flannel decor to exposed wooden shelves, you can make your house feel like a winter wonderland with a few accent pieces.

As a home aesthetic, cabincore may be a natural choice for outdoorsy folks and those who earnestly like hiking. Yet around holiday season, it’s also a great substitute for those who want their place to have a little winter festive flare without going full Santa’s workshop. If you’re more Taylor Swift’s “Red” than everything red and green, adding some pine details or plaid textiles can bring some rustic warmth without being too Christmasy.

So boil some water over the stove for your winter spice loose leaf tea, grab your so-called “camping” mug (that you unironically use indoors) and put on your warmest pair of wool socks. Turning your studio apartment into a little house on the prairie is easier than you think.

If you’re trying to make your home feel like a rustic Airbnb on a lake in the trees, we’ve rounded up some cabincore home decor below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A set of fake birch candles to feel the heat
Amazon
Get a set of three from Amazon for $24.99.
2
A speckled mug set for homemade oat milk lattes
Amazon
Get a set of six mugs from Amazon for $24.95.
3
A felt storage container to make even your clutter look cozy
Target
Get it from Target for $14.
4
A set of flannel sheets to stay cozy all night long
Brooklinen
Available in six different patterns and five different bed sizes.

Get it from Brooklinen starting at $169.
5
A set of Mason jar containers to keep your bathroom cabincore, too
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
6
A set of animal plates for snacking (or just for decoration)
Anthropologie
Get it from Anthropologie for $28 each.
7
A camping-inspired cooking pot for soup season
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
8
A pine-scented candle for extra ambiance
Target
Get it from Target for $5.
9
A pine garland that won't get sticky or leave needles all around
Target
Get it from Target for $5.
10
A wood cutout candle to elevate any table
Anthropologie
Get it from Anthropologie for $70.40.
11
A sweater pillow that's like snuggling on a snuggle
Target
Get it from Target for $20.
12
A plaid throw pillow for nights reading by the fire (watching Netflix in bed)
Target
Get it from Target for $15.
13
A strawberry kettle to feel like an actual woodland fairy
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $54.94.
14
A set of mixed material shelves you can pretend your lumberjack lover made you
Amazon
Get a set of three shelves from Amazon for $19.99.
15
A pine diffuser to make your home smell woodsy even if you hate hiking
Target
Get it from Target for $11.99.
16
A white pom-pom garland for some chic festive fun
Target
Get it from Target for $15.
17
A fuzzy flannel blanket for color and coziness
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $20.74.
18
A set of Mason jar light-up flowers for a rustic look
Amazon
Get a set of two from Amazon for $23.99.
19
A set of pinecone napkins to bring nature to the table
Anthropologie
Get a set of four from Anthropologie for $48.
20
A set of decorative Mason jars for your own floral arrangements (or loose change)
Amazon
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $55.64.
21
A faux cow hide rug to feel a little western
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $43.49.
22
A metal wreath for fashion and festivities
Target
Get it from Target for $28.
23
A vintage-inspired set of tea cups and saucers for drinking wine with a pinky up
Amazon
Get a set of four from Amazon for $38.99.
24
A novelty milk bottle for some nostalgic flare
Anthropologie
Get it from Anthropologie for $12.
25
A plaid table cloth to really set the scene
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
Gifts For Your Loved Ones Who Are Always Stressed Out
shoppinghomeHome Decorcabins