“From Scratch” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The limited drama series is an adaptation of Tembi Locke’s 2019 memoir about love and grief. It stars Zoe Saldaña as a fictionalized version of the author. Since its premiere on Oct. 21, “From Scratch” has received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Advertisement

In second place is “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,” a new horror anthology consisting of eight different scary stories. The Academy Award-winning director produced the series and co-wrote the first and last episodes.

Netflix "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" is a hit on Netflix.

Fans of the adult animated series “Big Mouth” are also tuning in to Netflix this week. After the sixth season debuted on Oct. 28, the show zoomed up the popularity list. The same goes for the final season of “Family Reunion,” which dropped one day prior.

A couple of reality shows are also trending at the moment. The popular dating show “Love Is Blind” returned for a third season on Oct. 19, with weekly installments to run until Nov. 9. And “Drink Masters” is a new competition show where top mixologists face off in cocktail challenges for a $100,000 prize.

Advertisement

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement