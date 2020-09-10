Cable News Hosts Rip Trump’s COVID-19 Lies: ‘Arguably Worst Cover-Up’ In U.S. History

Cable news network hosts on Wednesday night excoriated Donald Trump over the bombshell revelations in journalist Bob Woodward’s new book “Rage,” which details how the president understood the deadly threat of COVID-19 in early February but lied about its risks for months.

Anchors on CNN and MSNBC hammered Trump ― who was taped in early February admitting to famed Watergate reporter Woodward that he knew the coronavirus is “more deadly than even your strenuous flus” ― for endangering Americans by ignoring the advice of public health experts to increasingly politicize the pandemic that has now killed more than 190,000 people nationwide.

“This president has betrayed you,” said Don Lemon, the host of “CNN Tonight.”

“It’s just plain out betrayal,” he continued. “It doesn’t matter if you support him or if you don’t support him, he’s betrayed you.”

Check out Lemon’s comments here:

>> @DonLemon: "This president has betrayed you. It's just plain out betrayal." pic.twitter.com/Ue87DrRjum — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 10, 2020

CNN’s Chris Cuomo said “there is no price worth forgiving this kind of perfidy.”

He called for those in the Trump White House who knew of the president’s deceit but remained silent to be “exposed” and “shamed.”

Check out Cuomo’s comments here:

"There is no price worth forgiving this kind of perfidy," says @chriscuomo of Pres. Trump's lies on coronavirus.



"Mr. President, you stand accuses of lying, denying and there by endangering too many of us for too long, causing illness and death." pic.twitter.com/012vMIEZWW — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) September 10, 2020

“People say lives have been lost, but they haven’t been lost, they are dead,” noted CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“190,000 Americans are dead and the president lied to us when it really mattered when action could have been taken based on the information the president had that would have saved lives,” he said.

Check out Cooper’s comments here:

"People say lives have been lost, but they haven't been lost," says @andersoncooper.



"They are dead. 190,000 Americans are dead and the president lied to us when it really mattered."https://t.co/fTgC9vY8eY pic.twitter.com/RLEGx88MKs — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 10, 2020

MSNBC’s Joy Reid addressed Trump’s supporters.

“Your president, the man to whom you have given your absolute devotion over the last 4 years, lied to you,” she summarized.

Check out Reid’s comments here:

Nicolle Wallace, the host of MSNBC’s “Deadline White House,” said the question looming over Trump was how many people died because they believed his lies about the virus.

Check out Wallace’s comments here:

“How many people died because they believed Trump’s lies on coronavirus? That’s the question looming over Trump’s White House today in the wake of bombshell new revelations, including… the president admitting… he knew coronavirus would become devastating” - @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/tJm89sxP0R — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) September 9, 2020

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow described the revelations as “some heavy stuff for our country.”

“If this were a TV series about what’s going on in American news and politics right now, tonight would probably be the episode of the TV series where the president of the United States resigns,” she suggested.

Check out Maddow’s comments here:

If this were a TV series about what is going on in American news and politics right now, tonight would probably be the episode of the TV series where the president of the United States resigns. pic.twitter.com/KcF4OVOJPv — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) September 10, 2020

And MSNBC’s Chris Hayes slammed Trump’s catastrophic handling of the pandemic and subsequent gaslighting.

It is “a scandal of epic proportions” and “arguably the worst cover-up in American history,” he said.

Check out Hayes’ monologue here:

.@chrislhayes says Trump lying about the threat of the virus is “arguably the worst cover up in American history.”



“He knew what he was doing. He knew how bad the virus was. He understood it all. And he lied and he covered it up.” pic.twitter.com/MaYFT9e1DK — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) September 10, 2020

Hosts on the conservative Fox News, meanwhile, sought to downplay the revelations ― with primetime personality Tucker Carlson blaming Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for his reported role in brokering the interviews.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!