Australian Tree Frog Hops Into Fame As Newest Cadbury 'Spokes-Bunny'

This year’s Cadbury Bunny is more ribbit than rabbit.

That’s because the sweet honor of being the spokes-animal for Cadbury Creme Eggs has been given to Betty, an Australian white tree frog from Stuart, Florida.

Betty beat out more than 12,000 other animals ― including a donkey, a miniature horse and a goat ― who were all hoping they were eggs-actly what the candy company was looking for.

Cadbury announced its newest “bunny” on Tuesday via Instagram.

In another post, Cadbury offered some sweet facts about Betty: Her favorite pastimes include “sleeping, late-night snacking, taking a dip in her water bowl and spending time with friends.”

Betty is less than a year old, making this her first Easter. Still, her owner, Kaitlyn V., thinks the frog will take to the holiday swimmingly.

“Betty’s been a great addition to our home and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!” she said in a press release. “She has been a wonderful companion at college and thanks to the support of my friends, family and the amphibian community, I know she’ll make Cadbury proud as she inherits the bunny ears.”

Betty will receive a $5,000 cash prize for the honor. In addition, Cadbury will also be donating $15,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).