Australian Tree Frog Hops Into Fame As Newest Cadbury 'Spokes-Bunny'

Betty is the first female and the first amphibian to be awarded the sweet honor.

This year’s Cadbury Bunny is more ribbit than rabbit.

That’s because the sweet honor of being the spokes-animal for Cadbury Creme Eggs has been given to Betty, an Australian white tree frog from Stuart, Florida.

Betty beat out more than 12,000 other animals ― including a donkey, a miniature horse and a goat ― who were all hoping they were eggs-actly what the candy company was looking for.

Cadbury announced its newest “bunny” on Tuesday via Instagram.

In another post, Cadbury offered some sweet facts about Betty: Her favorite pastimes include “sleeping, late-night snacking, taking a dip in her water bowl and spending time with friends.”

Betty is less than a year old, making this her first Easter. Still, her owner, Kaitlyn V., thinks the frog will take to the holiday swimmingly.

“Betty’s been a great addition to our home and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!” she said in a press release. “She has been a wonderful companion at college and thanks to the support of my friends, family and the amphibian community, I know she’ll make Cadbury proud as she inherits the bunny ears.”

Betty will receive a $5,000 cash prize for the honor. In addition, Cadbury will also be donating $15,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Betty is the first female and the first amphibian to be named a Cadbury “spokes-bunny,” but she’s not the first non-rabbit. Last year’s winner, Lieutenant Dan, was a two-legged hound dog from Richmond, Ohio.

