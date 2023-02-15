What's Hot

Dave Hollis, Disney Executive Turned Self-Help Author, Dead At 47

Nicola Sturgeon Resigns As Scottish First Minister

Fox Guest Throws Unhinged Sexist Tantrum Over Chelsea Handler's Childlessness

‘Daily Show’ Guest Sarah Silverman Shoots Down GOP On Its Signature Issue

The MSU Shooting Is Making Us See A New Kind Of Gun Tragedy

Jimmy Kimmel Baffled By Trump's Weird New Attack On Ron DeSantis

Jennifer Lopez Unveils 'Commitment' Tattoos With Ben Affleck For Valentine's Day

35 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Your 20s vs. Your 30s

Mitt Romney Issues Urgent Warning About Trump's Path To 2024 GOP Nomination

Ke Huy Quan Reveals ‘Incredible’ Spielberg Moment That Cameras Missed

Part Of Banksy's Latest Installation Is Removed For Safety Reasons

Hazardous Spill Closes Tucson Interstate, Forces Evacuation

Weird NewscadburyJoby Pool

UK Thief Admits Stealing Thousands Of Cadbury Creme Easter Eggs

Prosecutors said that Joby Pool, 32, used a stolen semi truck to tow away a trailer loaded with more than $38,000 of Cadbury Creme Eggs and other chocolate goods.
AP
A man who prosecutors said broke into a U.K. industrial park to steal almost 200,000 chocolate Easter eggs has pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage.(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A man who prosecutors said broke into a U.K. industrial park to steal almost 200,000 chocolate Easter eggs has pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage.(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

LONDON (AP) — A man who prosecutors said broke into a U.K. industrial park to steal almost 200,000 chocolate Easter eggs has pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Joby Pool, 32, used a metal grinder to break through a gate at an industrial park in Telford, central England, on Saturday, then used a stolen semi truck to tow away a trailer loaded with Cadbury Creme Eggs and other chocolate goods worth more than 31,000 pounds ($38,000).

West Mercia Police tweeted Monday that shortly after the break-in, officers stopped a vehicle “presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny” on a highway and arrested a man on suspicion of theft.

Prosecutor Owen Beale said Pool gave up when he realized police were after him.

Pool “walked towards the police with his hands up. He was arrested and the load was recovered,” Beale said.

He added that Pool had planned the theft and that he had previous convictions for handling stolen goods.

Pool entered guilty pleas to theft of a trailer, theft of its contents and criminal damage to a chain lock. He is expected to be sentenced next month.

Related

cadburyJoby Pool
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Cadbury Egg Doughnuts

Cadbury Egg Creations

Popular in the Community