Watch The Epic Reaction From Caeleb Dressel's Family As He Wins Olympic Gold

Emotions were running high Wednesday as Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel won his first solo gold medal and set a new record at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dressel won the 100-meter freestyle race with a 47.02-second sprint, fending off Australia’s Kyle Chalmers by just 0.06 seconds.

His family’s reaction was incredible. Footage from their watch party in Orlando, Florida showed his mom, dad, wife and other supporters entranced by the nail-biting race. At one point, his mom could barely stand to view the screen, burying her face in his dad’s shoulder. But when Dressel hit the wall to finish, the room erupted and his wife promptly burst into tears.

GOOSEBUMPS.



Caeleb Dressel sets the 100M Free Olympic Record and his family’s reaction is EVERYTHING. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/vwiYZMJ85J — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021

In a post-race interview, Dressel, who already held the world record for the 100-meter freestyle swim, was overcome with emotion.

“It’s a really tough year, it’s really hard. So, to have the results show up, I mean — it really came together, so I’m happy,” he said.

Dressel was still weeping when he returned to the locker room and received applause from his teammates:

Caeleb Dressel was overcome with emotion after breaking an Olympic record, and that continued in the locker room as his teammates applauded him. #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA



📺: NBC

💻: https://t.co/Sdse4JEfNh

📱: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/uUxX8cU8YV — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021

It was Dressel’s fourth Olympic gold medal. He took home one in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay earlier this week and two in relay events at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, this marks his first gold medal in an individual swim.

Watch the race and reaction below: