U.S. swimming star Caeleb Dressel led off the 4x100 meter freestyle relay victory on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. But he passed the glory forward after the team received its gold medals. (Watch the video below.)

Viral video showed Dressel throwing his medal into the stands to teammate Brooks Curry, who swam in the relay prelims the night before to help propel the Americans into the final.

“Class act from a world class athlete,” NBC Sports wrote in a Twitter post of the clip.

Class. 🥇



Caeleb Dressel gave his gold medal to Brooks Curry, who swam for Dressel in the prelims. Dressel replaced Curry for the final. #TokyoOlympics x @USASwimming pic.twitter.com/u9wcbU8kHH — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2021

Curry’s racing allowed Dressel to rest up for what will be a grueling Olympics for the star.

“I had the easiest job last night out of everyone here,” Dressel said. “I got to watch it on TV. So I felt like he deserved that a little more than me.”

Tom Pennington via Getty Images Caeleb Dressel throws his gold medal to Brooks Curry.

It was all in the gesture, though. Every U.S. relay member will get the gold medal, no matter what round they swam in.

Dressel, Blake Pieroni and Bowe Becker swam first, second and third legs in the 47-second range, then Zach Apple anchored the Americans to victory with a blazing 46.69 split.