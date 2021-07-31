Caeleb Dressel Gets World-Record Gold And A Kitschy Song Tribute

Caeleb Dressel broke his own world record to win the 100-meter butterfly Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics, and fans sang his praises.

But two supporters, “Uncle Rick” and “Aunt Ruth,” actually sang in praise of the U.S. swim hunk. NBC shared the pair’s tribute song on its Olympic Twitter feed.

It’s gold medal stuff ― if you like kitsch and not-quite-ready-for-the-Grammys- lyrics.

Check out Dressel’s second individual victory of the games and “Uncle Rick” and “Aunt Ruth’s” performance below.

We couldn’t confirm right away if they are truly family, but they should be!

WORLD RECORD FOR CAELEB DRESSEL!



Dressel's third gold comes in the men's 100m butterfly! #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA



📺: NBC

💻: https://t.co/Hne9Yk1CKr

📱: NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/rG6IhWUzt7 — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2021