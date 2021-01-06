'Caillou' Is Cancelled And Parents Are Thrilled

PBS Kids announced Tuesday, on Twitter, that “Caillou” has been cancelled. The broadcaster also shared a helpful article with tips on how to break it to the kids.

While many kids will need some extra hugs to help them process this news ― remember how you felt watching the series finale of your favourite show? ― it looks like their grown-ups will be alright. Many are taking to social media to share their feelings. And it’s not all nice.

Alluding to Caillou’s famously whiny personality, one Twitter user described the eternal toddler as “the animated advertisement for birth control.”