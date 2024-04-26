Caitlin Clark Celebrates 1st Anniversary With Her Boyfriend With A Touching Message

Caitlin Clark is celebrating a special milestone outside of basketball.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram to celebrate her first anniversary with boyfriend Connor McCaffery, a former player on Iowa’s men’s basketball team.
“One year of the best mems w my fav person,” she wrote in the caption on the post. “You make everyday better and I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you.”
McCaffery, who became a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers after graduating a year ago, made an Instagram post of his own to celebrate the special occasion.
“One year w the best,” he wrote. “Doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person. Love you.”
Last week, both Clark and McCaffery shared several photos on their Instagram Stories that showed them celebrating the women’s college basketball star after the 2024 WNBA draft in New York City.
Clark, the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, was selected as the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.
McCaffery has publicly celebrated Clark’s college basketball career on several occasions.
On April 1, he gave a shoutout to his superstar girlfriend after she scored 41 points to lead Iowa to a win against the Louisiana State University Tigers, 94-87, in the NCAA Elite Eight Tournament.
“She was special tonight,” he wrote at the time.
Last week, he retweeted a video on X from the official account of the Indiana Pacers that showed players welcoming Clark to the state.
Clark celebrated her future with the Indiana Fever with an Instagram post shortly after she was drafted.
“Dreams to reality,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “INDY LETS GET IT!!”