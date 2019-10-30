One KarJenner Was Noticeably Absent From Caitlyn Jenner's 70th Birthday Party

So that’s why fans were surprised to see the KarJenner clan mostly reunited at the birthday dinner ― and took special notice when Khloe skipped the festivities.

But the youngest Kardashian has apparently come a long way since falling out with her former stepparent.

The reality TV star reportedly missed the event because she was filming a commercial, according to TMZ, which also reported that Khloe reached out to Jenner over the phone.

Khloe even confirmed that she was “shooting a commercial all day” on her Instagram Stories, but has yet to address Jenner’s birthday publicly.

Sources also told the outlet that Khloe sent Caitlyn a bouquet of roses, which can be seen in a photo Caitlyn shared on her account.

“Birthday today! So blessed to have so much love in my life from family and friends,” Caitlyn captioned a photo of herself and a table covered with flowers.