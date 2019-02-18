Caitlyn Jenner's Photo With 7th Grandchild Is Really Darn Cute

Caitlyn Jenner has another adorable addition for her family scrapbook.

The “I Am Cait” star posted a sweet photo with her newborn grandson, William, on Sunday. That makes seven grandchildren for the former Olympic decathlon champion.

Jenner’s oldest son, Burt, 40, welcomed the baby last week with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo. The couple also has a 2-year-old son, Bodhi.

“Welcome to the world William Behr Jenner,” Jenner wrote.

People noted that the baby’s name could be a tribute in part to his grandmother, whose birth name was William Bruce Jenner.

Last year, Caitlyn Jenner celebrated the arrival of her sixth grandchild, Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Here’s Caitlyn at Stormi’s first birthday party.