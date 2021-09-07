Caitlyn Jenner Tells CNN She Is Pro-Choice ... But Also Supports Texas Abortion Law

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner tried to appeal to both pro-choice and anti-abortion activists in a perplexing interview on Tuesday.

Commenting on Texas’ new law banning most abortions in the state, the former Olympian told CNN’s Brianna Keilar, “I am for a woman’s right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws.”

“So I support Texas in that decision, that’s their decision,” Jenner said. “But as far as being a woman’s right to choose, I don’t see any changes in our laws in California in the future.”

Keilar pressed Jenner on how she could support two contradictory statements.

“But you’re fine with the Texas law?” the journalist asked. “Even though you say that you support abortion rights, you are fine with a law that essentially outlaws abortion?”

Jenner continued her attempt to have it both ways, demonstrating the political instincts of a candidate who currently only appeals to 1% of California voters.

“I think that they have the right in their state to do what they want to do,” Jenner said. “Now do I agree with the decision or not? No. To be honest with you, I actually probably do not agree with the decision. But I agree that they have the right to make their own decision.”

You can watch the complete interview below. Jenner’s comments on abortion begin around the six-minute mark.

Jenner’s comment about abortion is just the latest gaffe she’s made while running for governor.

In May, the most famous transgender person in the world said she opposes transgender girls participating in girls’ sports.

Jenner also came under fire that same month for seeming more sympathetic toward private plane owners than California’s homeless population.