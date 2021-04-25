Gubernatorial Candidate Caitlyn Jenner Gets Schooled On How California Operates

Now that Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor of California she might want to study up a bit on how things work in the state, suggested a New York public defender not too politely.

Jenner, who subscribes to the the Donald Trump strategy of having absolutely no political experience before heading for a top elected office, railed Saturday against California Gov. “Gavin Newsom’s district attorneys across California.” She was upset about a case involving a dead child.

One relevant issue: California governors do not appoint district attorneys. They’re chosen by voters. It’s the kind of thing Californians would assume a candidate for governor of the state would know. In fact, Newsom endorsed the opponent of the district attorney Jenner criticized in her tweet.

Eliza Orlins, a candidate for district attorney across the country in Manhattan, instantly schooled Jenner about how it is.

“NO. Time for a fact check,” she tweeted, responding to Jenner’s tweet. “Voters elect DAs in CA, not governors.” Orlins also had a perspective about the case Jenner was criticizing. She ended by saying Jenner “should do better.”

This is horrible and also avoidable. Gavin’s District Attorneys across California are releasing dangerous criminals back on to our streets. Enough is enough. #RecallGavin https://t.co/zFfxGxHWDz — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 24, 2021

NO. Time for a fact check.



1. Voters elect DAs in CA, not governors.



2. This "reporting” uses the most extreme cases as PR to perpetuate the racist system of mass incarceration that ruins countless lives and makes us less safe. @sfchronicle (and you) should do better, Caitlyn. https://t.co/SwDuA5YWG5 — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) April 25, 2021

Jenner was also corrected by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), who wondered if she knows what “veto” and “budget” mean.

Jenner blasted Lieu as “condescending,” and responded that “of course” she knew that district attorneys are elected, but that Newsom is — somehow — responsible for what they all do.

Ted, that kind of condescending tone is whats wrong w/ politics. Of course I know DAs are elected, but as the CEO of the state, the buck stops with Newsom. If you want to defend the status quo then fine, but if you want to talk solutions to the crime in our streets, call anytime. https://t.co/uWWuEu4Syj — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 25, 2021

Jenner’s Twitter critics piled on, repeatedly emphasizing the former Olympic decathlete’s complete lack of political experience.

Since Caitlyn Jenner doesn't seem to grasp how California's various District Attorneys are voted into office (and NOT appointed by Gavin Newsom), now might be a good time to ask her what the 3 branches of government are.



After Tommy Tuberville, we just can't be too sure anymore. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) April 25, 2021

She needs to learn how our government actually works in California and ould try a lower level office before deciding she can lead the fifth largest economy in the world. Anyone with her lack of experience should not be running. — Lola THE DH & ROB MANFRED ARE BAD FOR BASEBALL (@lawbibliophile) April 25, 2021

DA’s are elected. Please stop. You already look foolish one day in. — Mike N 🇺🇸 🌊 (@MikeyNog) April 24, 2021

As you claim to know, Gavin doesn’t appoint county DAs. In fact, he campaigned against San Francisco’s current DA.



Using your logic, with Gavin as CEO of everything, Gavin should get credit in your mind for what conservative DAs in California counties do.



Is that the case? — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 25, 2021

Could a candidate for governor be unaware that CA District Attorneys are not "Gavin's''-- but the choices of voters in individual counties? @GavinNewsom did not endorse current SF DA @ChesaBoudin referenced here by @Caitlyn_Jenner; he endorsed opponent @SuzyLoftus https://t.co/vwRuVgC6LI — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) April 25, 2021

Lol 😂



Brad Parscale is behind Caitlyn Jenner's run to try and oust Gavin Newsom as Governor of California.



Yep... Since that worked out so wonderfully for Brad last time 😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/8nEQlgRgV9 — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) April 23, 2021