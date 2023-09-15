Caitlyn Jenner Says Kim Kardashian ‘Calculated’ Her Fame ‘From The Beginning’ In New Docuseries

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Caitlyn Jenner is unleashing her thoughts on the Kardashian family in the new upcoming docuseries, “House of Kardashian.”

In the trailer that dropped on Thursday, the Olympian, who is the ex-spouse of famous momager Kris Jenner and the parent of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, seemingly aired out her former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian about the manner in which she rose to fame.

“Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’” the 73-year-old former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete said in the trailer, seemingly nodding to her leaked sex tape debacle with her ex-boyfriend Ray J in 2007.

One of Kourtney Kardashian’s exes and “Girls Gone Wild” founder, Joe Francis, also chimed in on the Skims founder’s controversial rise to stardom.

“[Kim’s] sex tape was a means to an end,” Francis alleges in the clip. “It was to create a controversy.”

In the teaser, an off-screen voice asks Caitlyn what it was like working professionally with Kris, whom she was married to for 23 years until 2015, prompting the “I am Cait” star to belt out a knowing laugh before the trailer comes to a sudden end.

Produced by 72 Films in association with Sky Studios, the three-part documentary series will examine “the cost that comes with having Kardashian-level fame,” according to the series’ synopsis. The series also promises to show off “never-before-seen archival footage and interviews from the family’s inner circle.”

Speaking about the impact of the documentary, Caitlyn added in a statement: “I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years.”

“I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren,” she continued.

Back in December 2017, Caitlyn spoke about how she has become estranged from the Kardashians, revealing to U.K. broadcaster Piers Morgan that she has “lost all relationship” with her ex-wife and step children and “doesn’t talk” to any of them anymore.

Last year, Caitlyn, who appeared on the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” since its first episode in 2007, voiced her feelings on X, formerly known as Twitter, about not being included in the family’s latest show “The Kardashians.”

Retweeting Variety’s story about her exclusion from the series in March 2022, she wrote, “I was there when this started from day one. I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life.”

She added: “To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family.”