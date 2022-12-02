Although rap mogul Kanye West, now known as Ye, is causing a firestorm after proclaiming his love for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, he has support from at least one former family member.

Advertisement

“He’s always been very good, he’s been a nice guy when I’ve been around him,” Jenner said, though she added that they hadn’t been in contact in recent months. “Kanye is Kanye,” she added.

But while Jenner had good things to say about Ye, she admits being offended by his latest round of antisemitism.

Still, she didn’t want to discuss what was behind it, saying she had to be “very careful” when talking about “family stuff.”

You can see the exchange below.

Caitlyn Jenner offers Kanye West well wishes after he praised Hitler and Nazis on Thursday and posted a series of offensive antisemitic tweets:



“He’s a really nice guy … Kanye is Kanye.” pic.twitter.com/uJvf6Kifhm — The Recount (@therecount) December 2, 2022