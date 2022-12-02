What's Hot

Entertainment
Fox Newskanye westcaitlyn jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Says Kanye West Has 'Got Challenges'

The rapper's former in-law also told Fox News that she has to be "very careful" when discussing "family stuff."
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

|

Although rap mogul Kanye West, now known as Ye, is causing a firestorm after proclaiming his love for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, he has support from at least one former family member.

Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and is her former step-parent, told Fox News on Friday that while Ye has “got challenges,” she still just hopes the best for him.

“He’s always been very good, he’s been a nice guy when I’ve been around him,” Jenner said, though she added that they hadn’t been in contact in recent months. “Kanye is Kanye,” she added.

But while Jenner had good things to say about Ye, she admits being offended by his latest round of antisemitism.

Still, she didn’t want to discuss what was behind it, saying she had to be “very careful” when talking about “family stuff.”

You can see the exchange below.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

