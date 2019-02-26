ENTERTAINMENT

Caitlyn Jenner Says Kendall Jenner Could Definitely Win An Oscar One Day

The proud parent dished on the red carpet Sunday night.

Caitlyn Jenner was asked by E! News who she thinks would be most likely to win an Oscar in her family, and the former Olympian had a surprising answer. 

“Honestly, I think it would be Kendall,” Jenner said Sunday night. “If you’ve noticed all the things that she’s done on-camera, outside of the show, she’s just been brilliant.”

“She’s so good at what she does,” she added. “I don’t know if she wants to do [acting] yet, ’cause she’s so successful at modeling. But at some point, I think she should do that, and I think she’d be very good at it.”

Considering all the drama Kendall Jenner brought to the Academy Awards after-parties with her barely there Rami Kadi Maison de Couture dress, Caitlyn Jenner might be on to something (if we can forget that whole Pepsi debacle for a second). 

Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.
Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
At the Vanity Fair red carpet, Caitlyn Jenner brought along her date, Sophia Hutchins. She also spoke about her hope to have at least 30 grandchildren.

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner pose on the carpet together.
Caitlyn Jenner recently shared a picture of her seventh grandchild, who belongs to her oldest son, Burt, and his girlfriend, Valerie Pitalo. 

“Welcome to the world William Behr Jenner,” Jenner wrote. 

