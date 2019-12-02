Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn't Really Spoken To Khloe Kardashian In '5 Or 6 Years'

Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian used to be two of the closest family members in the KarJenner bunch, but it seems those days have been over for some time.

Jenner, who is currently starring on the ITV reality show “I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here,” revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Kardashian in years, despite Kardashian saying earlier this year that she’d recently seen Jenner. The former Olympian, who came out as transgender in 2015, told castmates about the estrangement while explaining how she told her children about her transition.

“I started with Brandon, my son. And he said to me, ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son, but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now,’” Jenner said as castmates reacted with “aww.” “That was a happy one.”

“The only one that was really — and I still, even to today, can’t quite figure it out — was Khloe,” Jenner said.

“Khloe, for some reason, was pissed off about something through the whole process. Honestly it’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since,” the 70-year-old continued.

“We were really close. I raised her since she was 5 years old,” she added. “I don’t know what her issues are, I really don’t know.”

Kardashian was noticeably absent from Jenner’s 70th birthday bash at the restaurant Nobu, though Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all there, along with Brandon Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian previously spoke out about her disappointment with her former stepparent on a 2015 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“I am all for Caitlyn screaming from the rooftops about her transition, I think it’s beautiful and I think Caitlyn should take pride in everything that she’s doing and the strength that it takes to do what she’s doing on such a public platform,” the reality star said in a confessional.

“With that being said, Caitlyn does not need to tear anybody else down to build herself up,” she added, criticizing Jenner for the way she was speaking about Kris Jenner.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images The KarJenner family at Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show on Feb. 11, 2016, in New York City.

The struggles apparently stem not from Jenner transitioning, but from the way she handled publishing her tell-all memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.” The Kardashians alleged that Jenner gave the family advance copies of the book but omitted key details, prompting a lot of anger and sadness.

However, things seemed better between the two when the reality star spoke about Jenner on the “Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser” podcast earlier this year.

“It was a struggle for all of us, at first the transition, not because she was transitioning. I think from how it was all handled,” the 35-year-old said, adding that she’d recently seen Jenner.

“I also think when your emotions die down, you’re able to really look at everything and be like, we’re all humans and we’re all trying to figure this out,” Kardashian continued. “I could only imagine how difficult it had to be to tell your children something like that, but at the time, information was withheld from us and we had to find out through other media channels and I think we all, our feelings were hurt,” she added.