Caitlyn Jenner 'Disgusted' Over Trans Day Of Visibility Being On Easter

Caitlyn Jenner, a trans woman, wrote on social media Saturday that she is “disgusted” Transgender Day of Visibility is on Easter this year. The annual event has been held on March 31 since its inception in 2009. Easter is a different date each year, however.
“I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days - a self proclaimed devout Catholic - as Transgender Day of Visibility,” Jenner wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen.’”
Former President Donald Trump was also mad about Transgender Day of Visibility being the same day as Easter and called on President Joe Biden to issue an apology after claiming his administration “formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility.’”
“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, wrote in a statement shared Saturday.
Both Jenner and Trump seem to be referencing Biden’s statement released on Friday, in which he “proclaim[s] March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.”
Rachel Crandall-Crocker, a trans woman, psychotherapist and executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group Transgender Michigan, created Transgender Day of Visibility to celebrate the trans community.
In 2021, Biden was the first president to recognize the day; in his statement shared Friday, Biden said, “Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back.”
This isn’t the first time Jenner has seemingly expressed her anti-trans viewpoints. In 2021, she said trans girls shouldn’t compete in girls’ sports at school. Recently, she said she supported a New York county’s transgender athlete ban, according to a report by CBS News.
Thirty-three trans and gender non-conforming people were killed in 2023, according to a report from the Human Rights Campaign. The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking more than 400 anti-LGBTQ bills this year.