Caitlyn Jenner, California Gubernatorial Candidate, Says She's 'All For' Trump's Wall

Former Olympic champion and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner said Wednesday that she was “all for the wall,” referring to former President Donald Trump’s controversial barrier at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Jenner, who recently announced her candidacy for California governor, said she not only supported Trump’s wall but also “would secure” it if she were governor.

“I am all for the wall. I would secure the wall,” Jenner, a Republican, said in the interview. “We can’t have a state, we can’t have a country without a secure wall.”

Join me tonight at 9pm on the Fox News Channel with my exclusive one-on-one interview with former Olympic athlete turned California gubernatorial candidate @Caitlyn_Jenner pic.twitter.com/JfImdZvQ6b — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 6, 2021

Jenner sometimes rambled and pushed conflicting messages during her interview with Hannity ― her first televised TV interview since announcing her bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a recall election.

On the issue of immigration, Jenner first suggested that some undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S.

“You have two questions here,” she said. “One is stopping people from coming in illegally into the state. And then the second question is, what do we do with the people that are here? We are a compassionate country, OK? We are a compassionate state.”

“I mean, some people we’re going to send back, OK, no question about that,” she said. “But I have met some of the greatest immigrants into our country.”

When pressed by Hannity, however, as to whether she would “eliminate all of the sanctuary status that currently exists in the state,” referring to California’s sanctuary protections for immigrants, Jenner said she “would do my absolute best to do that.”

“I am pro-law enforcement. I am pro-border protection, OK?” she said.

Seven out of 10 Californians said in a 2019 poll that they opposed Trump’s border wall. A 2018 poll found that a majority of Californians support the state’s sanctuary laws.

Caitlyn Jenner explains that she's opposed to transgender girls playing sports against other girls. But then in the next breath she says she wants to be a role model for transgender girls. pic.twitter.com/DwlofpaREO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

Jenner — a champion decathlete who won an Olympic gold medal in 1976 and was part of the reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” — is among several Republicans who have announced plans to run against Newsom. Doug Ose, a multimillionaire former congressman, and Kevin Faulconer, San Diego’s former mayor, are among those who have thrown their hats into the ring.

In her interview with Hannity, Jenner described herself as a political “outsider” who was in “a race for solutions” to help Californians.

She said she would also like to be a “role model for young people who are transgender.”

“I am running for governor of the state of California. Who would ever thunk that? We’ve never even had a woman governor,” said Jenner, who has six children, including reality stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Jenner recently came under fire from transgender activists and allies for expressing her opposition to transgender girls competing in girls’ sports.

“It just isn’t fair” for “biological boys who are trans” to compete in girls’ sports, Jenner told TMZ.

LGBTQ activist Charlotte Clymer skewered Jenner for being “anti-trans.”

“She doesn’t understand the science, and she is pandering to the ignorance of anti-trans people. I have absolutely no problem saying Caitlyn Jenner supports and directly benefits from transphobia,” Clymer said.