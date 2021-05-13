Caleb Kennedy Leaves 'American Idol' After Video With KKK-Style Hood Surfaces

Caleb Kennedy was close to winning “American Idol.” Now he’s just idle.

Kennedy, who had advanced to the Final Five of the talent competition, announced his departure on Instagram Wednesday as a video circulated showing him sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

The show confirmed to the New York Post that Kennedy was out and apparently scrubbed several of his performance videos from its YouTube channel.

“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise but I am no longer gonna be on ‘American Idol,’” the 16-year-old performer wrote on Instagram. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down.”

THIS SHOULD’VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy allegedly seen in a resurfaced with someone wearing a KKK hood. Caleb is allegedly blocking anyone who mentions the video, according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/9OKHmvOCEB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 12, 2021

Anita Guy, Kennedy’s mother, told MSN that the video was taken when Kennedy was 12 and that he and the other person were merely portraying characters from a film.

“I hate this has happened and how Caleb is being portrayed by people online,” Guy said. “This video was taken after Caleb had watched the movie ‘The Strangers: Prey at Night’ and they were imitating those characters. It had nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan, but I know that’s how it looks. Caleb doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. He loves everyone and has friends of all races.”

A trailer of the 2018 horror movie shows characters in white masks, but none of them resemble a KKK hood.

In his last show on Sunday, Kennedy sang Coldplay’s “Violet Hill,” according to the “Access” news segment above.

“American Idol” said this Sunday’s show will feature the remaining four contestants with one to be eliminated, NBC New York noted.

This season has been rocked by controversy. Wyatt Pike left after qualifying for the Top 12, saying it was for personal reasons. And Cecil Ray Baker was arrested on charges of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and striking her in the face days after being eliminated from the show.