Freshman catcher Caleb Pendleton hit grand slams in his first two collegiate at-bats in the same inning for host Florida Atlantic University over the weekend. (See the video below.)

Only one major leaguer, Fernando Tatis Sr. for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1999, has hit two grand slams in the same inning, according to MLB.com.

Pendleton’s blasts happened within about 15 minutes of each other as FAU batted around Saturday in a 12-run second inning to eventually beat the University of Central Florida, 20-15, the school noted.

“Nothing I could ever dream of,” Pendleton said, per ESPN.

Head coach John McCormack was gobsmacked. “I don’t know what to say,” he said.

Pendleton’s accomplishment is rare in the Division I college ranks as well. He became just the eighth player to hit two grand slams in the same inning, according to NCAA.com. College baseball began keeping official records in 1957.

Despite his hot bat, Pendleton did not play in the series finale on Sunday ― a 15-6 loss to UCF.