Caleb Willingham, the husband of “1000-Lb. Sisters” star Tammy Slaton, has died at age 40.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Slaton said in a statement to People magazine on Saturday. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.”

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

She didn’t elaborate on details of Willingham’s death.

Slaton remembered her husband on Instagram as well, sharing a series of holiday photos of the couple hugging. The post was captioned, “Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness.”

Slaton and Willingham met in 2022 at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. They were engaged weeks later and married that November.

Willingham appeared on one episode of “1000-Lb. Sisters” that documented their wedding at the rehabilitation center.

