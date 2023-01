Renpho foot massager

4.4 out of 5 starsThis highly-rated foot massager has over 19,300 five-star ratings on Amazon and is the one used by yours truly. I prefer a "boot" style massager and this one definitely gets the job done. It offers a deep kneading massage with three modes, three squeeze intensities and the option to turn the heat feature on and of. Each of the foot chambers also has a removable, washable cloth so you can easily launder them. It can fit most foot sizes up to a men's size 12. Get it in black, red or white, and with or without Wi-Fi connectivity."Lightweight machine that really works. I suffer from plantar fasciitis and this has really helped! My feet feel refreshed and the pain lessened after a session. It is also lightweight so I can just bring to wherever I am sitting (it looks heavy but it isn’t)." — Alex P