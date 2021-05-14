California Attorney General To Review Police Killing Of Sean Monterrosa

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is launching an independent review into the fatal police shooting of Sean Monterrosa, a 22-year-old, unarmed Latino man, in Vallejo last year.

Bonta said Thursday in an announcement that his state’s Department of Justice would determine whether criminal charges were warranted against the officer.

“Without accountability, there is no justice,” Bonta said, adding that it was “past time Sean Monterrosa’s family, the community, and the people of Vallejo get some answers.”

Monterrosa was killed on June 2, 2020, after Vallejo police officers responded to reports of looting on the night of a Black Lives Matter protest. According to the police report, the officers saw a man — later identified as Monterrosa — outside a Walgreens who “appeared to be armed” and who ran toward a car, then turned to face officers and crouched. Monterrosa, it turned out, was not carrying a gun — he had a hammer in his sweatshirt pocket. A civil rights lawsuit by Monterrosa’s family says the 22-year-old was “unarmed, on his knees” with nothing in his hands when he was shot. Officer Jarrett Tonn fired five times through the windshield of his vehicle, killing Monterrosa, according to the suit.

Tonn and other officers present were placed on paid administrative leave at the time. Tonn is reportedly back on duty and has not been fired, arrested or charged.

Police did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

“We are sick and tired of murderers being on the force and still getting paid, yet no convictions,” Sean’s sister Michelle Monterrosa said at a rally last summer.

Without accountability, there is no justice.



It’s past time Sean Monterrosa’s family, the community, and the people of Vallejo get some answers.



Rebuilding trust in our institutions starts with the actions of each and every one of us. https://t.co/XK7Qom4vdZ — Rob Bonta (@RobBonta) May 13, 2021

In his announcement, Bonta condemned the “failure” of Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams, who “unilaterally abdicated her responsibility” by not conducting a review of the local police investigation of the incident.

Abrams accused Bonta of “playing politics.” She said Bonta first told her the state DOJ would not investigate the Monterrosa killing, then announced later that his office would.

Bonta’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bonta, who was sworn in late last month, is the first Filipino American and only the second Asian American to hold the office of attorney general of California.

Earlier this week, Bonta announced a new racial justice bureau to investigate hate crimes and police misconduct.