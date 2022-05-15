Authorities Say 1 Killed, 4 Critically Wounded In California Church Shooting

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — One person is dead and four more critically wounded in a shooting on Sunday at a Southern California church, authorities said.

The shooting happened at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. Law enforcement said they detained one person and “have recovered a weapon that may be involved.”

A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, according to the department. All the victims were adults.

Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles (81 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Many of the residents live at Laguna Woods Village, a sprawling 55-and-over community that dates back to the 1960s.

#OCSDPIO Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods. Multiple victims have been shot. More details to follow, PIO en route. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

