What You Need To Know About California's Sweeping New Data Privacy Law

That includes Facebook, Amazon, Google, Apple and essentially any other major company you give your personal information to.

Those who fall under the law must put a button that reads “Do Not Sell My Personal Information” on their website’s homepage. If a person clicks on it, the company will be barred from sending that person’s data to third parties.

Why It’s A Big Deal

The data-sharing practices outlined in the CCPA have been wildly unregulated in the U.S., where there is no comprehensive federal data privacy law.

When the new statute goes into effect, Californians will regain some control over the vast array of personal data companies keep on them: names, aliases, race, gender, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license and passport numbers, property records, and educational and professional histories.

But the personal information companies gather and sell goes deeper than that. Customers end up revealing ― perhaps unwittingly ― their geolocation, internet browsing history, purchasing tendencies, religious and political beliefs, and health biometrics.

It’s unlikely that this kind of legislation will be limited to California. Lawmakers in nearly 20 other states are currently considering privacy legislation, with many of the proposals modeled directly on the CCPA. Washington state legislators proposed a bill in 2019 that was in some ways even tougher than the CCPA. While it was sidelined this year, it may be introduced again in 2020.

What Companies Do With Your Data

The Cambridge Analytica scandal ― in which that firm used a loophole in Facebook’s interface to sell the data of anyone who used a quiz app and that of all their friends to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign ― put the data-selling industry in the spotlight, but it’s far from the only incident.