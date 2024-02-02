California Hit With Heavy Rain, Floods From Back-To-Back 'Pineapple Express' Storms

LOADING ERROR LOADING

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Heavy rain flooded California roadways and much-needed snow piled up in the mountains as the first of back-to-back atmospheric rivers pummeled the state Thursday.

The storm focused its energy on the southern and eastern parts of the state after initially hitting the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday, where it halted cable car service. The downpours arrived Thursday in Southern California in time to snarl the morning commute.

Advertisement

An atmospheric river, which is a long band of moisture that forms over the Pacific, was fueling the storms dousing the Los Angeles and San Diego areas, said National Weather Service forecaster Bob Oravec.

Atmospheric rivers “typically occur ahead of cold fronts across the Pacific,” he said. “And when they interact with the West Coast topography, you often get some very heavy rain both along the coastal ranges and also inland through the Sierras.”

As sheets of rain fell in San Diego, Ruben Gomez cleaned debris from storm drains in his parents’ neighborhood Thursday.

He piled sandbags around what was left of their home, which was hit hard by flooding from an earlier deluge. Firefighters had to rescue his parents, both 82, from the home after the earlier storm, which filled with water reaching six feet high (2 meters). His father was hospitalized for two days because of hypothermia and his mother for a week after she got water in one of her lungs.

Advertisement

“Every hole in the house, I’ve got plugged with plastic and paper to make sure water doesn’t go up so high again,” he said.

They have no insurance and are relying on donations from family, friends and neighbors. He said he is grateful still because his parents survived and are now safe at his home in an area less prone to flooding.

Last winter, California was battered by numerous drought-busting atmospheric rivers that unleashed extensive flooding, big waves that hammered shoreline communities and extraordinary snowfall that crushed buildings. More than 20 people died.

This week’s “Pineapple Express” — called that because its plume of moisture stretches back across the Pacific to near Hawaii — will be followed by an even more powerful storm on Sunday, forecasters said.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk.

Advertisement

Brian Ferguson, the office’s deputy director of crisis communications, characterized the situation as “a significant threat to the safety of Californians.” He said an area from the state’s border with Oregon all the way south to San Diego and from the coast into the mountains could be affected over the next 10 to 14 days.

“This really is a broad sweep of California that’s going to see threats over the coming week,” Ferguson said.

A 100-foot (30-meter) redwood tree fell in the Silicon Valley city of Saratoga on Wednesday, crashing down onto a car and trapping a girl inside, according to KNTV. Freed by firefighters, she suffered only minor injuries.

“We were very lucky,” Santa Clara County Fire Department Capt. Matt Mokhtarian told the TV station. “Just a matter of feet in this scenario.”

On Thursday, southern Los Angeles County was hit hard by flash flooding. Vehicles plowed through water on low-lying sections of freeways and at least one underpass beneath a rail crossing in Long Beach was inundated, submerging a car.

Advertisement

Seal Beach, south of Los Angeles, saw flooding along the Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday that closed parts of the freeway at times, with one white van stranded at an intersection.

In nearby Costa Mesa, a swift-water rescue team pulled someone from a flowing storm channel. The person was taken to hospital in stable condition, the Orange County Fire Authority said in a social media post.

The fire authority also rescued a man who was trapped on a small island in the Santa Ana riverbed, surrounded by rushing water. A paramedic had to be lowered by a helicopter to hoist the man to safety.

The Mammoth Mountain ski resort in the Sierra Nevada reported 12 to 14 inches (30-36 centimeters) of snow overnight. Earlier this week, state officials reported that the vital Sierra snowpack, which normally supplies about 30% of California’s water, was far below normal. Heavy snowfall was also reported in the mountains east of Los Angeles.

A winter storm warning was in effect through Friday morning for a nearly 300-mile (480-kilometer) stretch of the Sierra, from north of Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park, said the weather service office in Reno, Nevada. Snow could fall at rates up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) per hour in some areas, with winds gusting at up to 100 mph (160 kph), forecasters said.

Advertisement

The second atmospheric river, expected to move in late Saturday, is already predicted to be “the largest storm of the season,” according to the National Weather Service. The worst part of the storm will hit late Sunday into Monday as it stalls over Point Conception in Santa Barbara County.

“This system will likely produce 24 to 36 hours (or more) of continuous rain,” the weather service wrote Thursday in a forecast update.

Significant rain and, at higher elevations, snowfall are then expected to hit Southern California from Monday through Wednesday, which could cause mudslides and dangerous flooding.

___

Associated Press journalists Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles; Nic Coury in Capitola, California; Eugene Garcia in Seal Beach, California; Julie Watson in San Diego; Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada; and Donna Warder in Washington contributed to this report.

Support HuffPost Our 2024 Coverage Needs You At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone. Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall. Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way. As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to having well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls. We cannot do this without your help. Support our newsroom by contributing as little as $2 to keep our news free for all. As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls. Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support. Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.