California Governor Urges Other States To Issue Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Orders

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is calling on the governors of states that have not yet issued stay-at-home orders to do so now to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In an interview on Wednesday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Newsom if he had a message for those governors who have not taken such “strong measures” as California’s statewide shelter-in-place directive.

“My message is this: What are you waiting for? What more evidence do you need?” Newsom said about issuing a stay-at-home order, which generally instructs residents to remain at home unless they’re performing or seeking out services deemed “essential.”

“Take responsibility and meet it head-on,” he added of the COVID-19 pandemic. “You will never regret overcompensating.”

The Golden State governor noted that there was “no greater intervention, period, full stop, none, than physical distancing” to curb further spread of the coronavirus, saying that such efforts can “bend the curve, can save lives.”

As the U.S. has become the epicenter of the pandemic worldwide, more than a dozen states still have not issued statewide stay-at-home orders.

President Donald Trump has also not called for a national stay-at-home order, even with 200,000-plus reported cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday ― more than double the number less than a week ago.

California, which was one of the initial states to experience a rise in coronavirus cases in March, became the first state to issue a shelter-in-place order nearly two weeks ago. In the Golden State, there have been nearly 10,000 confirmed cases and more than 200 dead so far.

“None of that could have happened soon enough,” Newsom said Wednesday of his state’s efforts to stem the spread of the virus. “And all of that has bought us time and has helped us bend the curve in this respect ― that while we see things increasing, we don’t see them increasing as fast as other parts of the country.”

