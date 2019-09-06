California Governor Slams Trump For Diverting Funds From Wildfire Fighting To Border Wall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called out President Donald Trump’s administration’s plan to move billions of dollars in funding away from military projects ― including ones that support wildfire fighting ― to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Instead of focusing on the real threats of wildfires, earthquakes and other natural or man-made disasters, the President is throwing away millions of dollars in critical funds so he can build a giant vanity project that will not make anyone safer,” Newsom said in a statement Thursday.

Earlier this week, news broke that the Pentagon was moving forward with the Trump administration’s plan to take up to $3.6 billion away from military construction projects to instead fund the building of Trump’s long-sought wall along the southern U.S. border.

Specifically, the plan includes diverting $8 million in funds for an “Airlift Wing” simulator for the California National Guard, a tool used to train pilots to fly planes that provide assistance during wildfires and other emergencies, according to Newsom’s office.

The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Wildfires have been worsening in recent years in California. Last year, the state broke dire records, experiencing both its deadliest-ever wildfire, which killed 85 people around Paradise in Northern California, as well as its largest-ever wildfire near Mendocino.