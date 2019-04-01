California Public Health Officials Concerned About Rise In Measles Cases

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that spreads through the air. It can cause fever, runny nose and a rash of small red bumps that spread over the entire body. It can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis, that can result in death, particularly among young children.

The disease is no longer endemic in the United States, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked recent outbreaks to unvaccinated travelers bringing measles back from other countries where large measles outbreaks are occurring, including Israel, Ukraine and the Philippines.

There have been at least 387 cases of measles confirmed so far this year across 15 states. It’s only April, but that is already the second most reported in a single year in the U.S. since measles was declared eliminated in 2000, according to the CDC.