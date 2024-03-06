PoliticsJoe Biden CaliforniaDemocratic Primary

California Primary Results: Live Updates

Both parties held presidential primaries in the Golden State on Tuesday.
Andy Campbell
By 

Senior Editor, HuffPost

California voters cast their ballots Tuesday in the 2024 presidential primary election.

Former President Donald Trump was heavily favored to win the Republican nomination against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, his last remaining opponent. Polling data suggests a similar outcome for President Joe Biden, whose top contender, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, has seen lackluster polling.

California voters also selected their pick for a nominee to replace the Senate seat held by the late Dianne Feinstein, who died in September at the age of 90.

All polls across the state were closed by 8 p.m. local time.

View live results from the California primaries below:

Read HuffPost’s live blog for more updates on Tuesday’s primaries.

