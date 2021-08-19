California Recall Candidate Larry Elder Accused Of Waving Gun At Ex-Fiancee

Conservative radio host Larry Elder, the highest polling candidate in the race to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), has been accused by his ex-fiancee of once waving a gun at her and other acts of intimidation throughout their relationship.

Alexandra Datig, who broke off her 18-month engagement with Elder in 2015, shared details about his alleged behavior during their relationship with Politico in a story published Thursday, saying the alarming incident with the gun took place during a tense argument while Elder was high on marijuana.

As Politico reports:

The alleged incident occurred in the midst of a heated conversation as their relationship was unraveling, according to Datig. “He was in the bedroom, and I was standing by the door,” she said. “We talked to each other.’’ He became silent, she said, and then slowly “walked over to the nightstand, opened the door, took out the gun,’’ a .45 pistol. “And he checked if it was loaded — while I was talking,’’ she said. “He wanted to make sure I saw that he had it.”

During that conversation, Datig added, Elder threatened to throw her out onto the street.

“My fear was great, and I understood I needed to de-escalate,” she told Politico.

That was one of several times Elder was threatening or insistent in conversations with her, Datig said, adding that he repeatedly demanded she get a “Larry’s Girl” tattoo to prove her devotion to him.

Datig said Elder and his assistant pressured her into signing a nondisclosure agreement when they ended their engagement and that she agreed because she was “terrified” and then “ran for my life.’’

She broke her NDA by speaking to Politico, saying there is “too much at stake” in the California recall election for her to stay silent.

Elder’s campaign, his spokesperson and his radio show did not immediately return HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Elder, a Republican, is one of more than 40 candidates running in California’s gubernatorial recall election, which is slated for Sept. 14. If more than 50% of voters elect to recall Newsom, then whoever has the most support among his opponents will become the new governor.

Recent polls suggest Elder has the best chance of taking the job if Newsom is recalled. According to a late July poll from the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, 18% of respondents plan to vote for Elder. But among likely voters, that figure jumps to 34%.

As for his politics, Elder has doubted the link between climate change and wildfires, opposed COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates, said he believes “abortion is murder” and disagreed that racism is a major problem in the U.S.

Though Elder could only accomplish so much with veto-proof Democratic supermajorities in both of California’s legislative chambers, he could have some power on a national scale. If California’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who is 88, were to retire or die before her term ends while a Republican governor is in office, it would give that person the chance to appoint her replacement and, presumably, allow the GOP to regain a majority in the U.S. Senate.