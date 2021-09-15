A California recall election worker was “released” from his role for wearing pro-Donald Trump clothing on the job, said election officials.

The man, who has not been identified, wore a Trump-themed hat, T-shirt and face mask while working at a West Hollywood polling place on Tuesday, per multiple media reports.

After a photo of the man began circulating on social media, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office said he was “contacted and advised that the attire was inappropriate and unacceptable.”

“Based on his response and reports that other workers had previously counseled him on this, he was released and is no longer working at the vote center,” the office added on Twitter.

The man was first “counseled and told not to wear anything political” on Monday, Registrar-Recorder’s office spokesperson Mike Sanchez told KTLA.

“But he still came wearing it,” Sanchez added. “Because of his response and not complying with the rules, he was released.”

Anti-electioneering rules in California ban “the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate or measure on the ballot” within 100 feet of polling places.

However, Trump was not a candidate in the election in which California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) prevailed.

