22 L.A. County Sheriff's Recruits Hit By Driver During Run

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva takes a moment while speaking to the media about his time as Sheriff during a press conference where he conceded to former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna in Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022. Authorities say a driver hit nearly 22 L.A. County sheriff's recruits during a training run on Nov. 16, 2022. Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A car struck 22 Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday and five were critically injured, authorities said.

A total of 23 people were injured, including the driver, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Sheila Kelliher.

In addition to the five who were critically injured, there were four with moderate injuries and 14 with minor injuries. The driver was among those with minor injuries, she said.

The crash occurred around dawn Wednesday in suburban Whittier, where the department's STAR Explorer Training Academy is located.

TV news helicopter broadcasts showed a large response of firefighters and ambulances, a vehicle on a sidewalk as well as numerous individuals nearby in uniform workout clothes.

A Sheriff's Department statement said a recruit class was hit by a vehicle at about 6:26 a.m. during a training run.

