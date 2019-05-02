California Officially Declared May 4 'Star Wars Day' — Then Yoda Appeared

The force is strong with the Golden State.

California’s state Legislature voted on Thursday to officially declare May 4, this Friday, as “Star Wars Day.”

For “Star Wars” fans across the country, May 4 has become synonymous with the film franchise’s iconic phrase, “May the force be with you,” which has been transformed to: “May the Fourth be with you.”

To celebrate the declaration, Disney brought a giant hot-air balloon shaped like Yoda’s head to the state Capitol building in Sacramento. A couple stormtroopers were also spotted at the Capitol. They even posed for a picture with state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D).

"May the fourth be with you!



A giant Yoda head floated outside of the California State Capitol on Thursday. CBS Sacramento reports Disney put up the balloon to mark the upcoming "Star Wars Day" - May the 4th https://t.co/G8tr71JkMA pic.twitter.com/Spfb8SjWjQ — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) May 2, 2019

Democratic Assemblyman Tom Daly introduced the resolution in honor of Disneyland’s newest attraction set to open later this month, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The “Star Wars”-themed park will cover 14 acres, bringing the film franchise’s most beloved characters and otherworldly backdrops to life.

Daly said that Disneyland’s newest addition is the largest single-site expansion in the park’s history.