Entertainment
CaliforniaNicki Minajhip hopUniversity of California Berkeleyuniversity

University Of California, Berkeley Prepares To Offer Nicki Minaj Course In 2023

The course is interested in examining Minaj in "the context of broader historical-social structures" and "hip hop feminisms," the professor said.
Ben Blanchet

Nicki Minaj fans who graduated “high school” could be in for a treat at University of California, Berkeley.

The university will offer an African American studies course named in the rapper’s honor during the spring 2023 semester, the course’s professor – Peace And Love El Henson – confirmed on Twitter.

The course, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will include roughly 90-minute-long lectures on Tuesdays and Thursdays next year, according to the university’s academic guide.

Minaj responded to a tweet about the course on Thursday and expressed interest in dropping by a lecture.

“I’d love to stop by,” Minaj wrote.

The rapper later shared news about the course along with a snapping gif and retweeted a Twitter user’s clip that jokingly showed her explaining “the class rules” at the start of the semester.

The professor, a Black studies collaboratory postdoctoral fellow who goes by she/they pronouns, thanked Minaj for her response and added that the “class is interested in thinking critically about [Minaj] and [her] productions [within] the context of broader historical-social structures [and] hip hop feminisms.”

They later thanked Minaj’s fans, also known as the Barbz, for their love and interest in the class.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community