California Vaccine Bill Heads To Governor's Desk After Chaotic Day Of Protests

Hundreds of protesters blocked entrances to the California state Capitol on Monday as lawmakers approved changes to a controversial bill to curb medical exemptions to school vaccine requirements.

The California Highway Patrol arrested several demonstrators for blocking entry into the government building, including three women who were obstructing a garage entrance used by lawmakers.

3 Women just arrested at state Capitol for blocking south side entrance. CHP said three others arrested earlier today on the north steps. pic.twitter.com/oT32g7EQg5 — Mike Luery (@KCRALuery) September 9, 2019

The state Assembly and Senate passed Senate Bill 714 on Monday, sending the legislation to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk after a hectic day of protests. The bill is a retooling of the contentious SB 276, which passed in the state Assembly and Senate last week.

Introduced by Democratic state Sen. Richard Pan, SB 276 would have required public health officials to review exemptions at any school found to have an immunization rate of less than 95%. The legislation also mandated a public health review of any doctor who grants more than five medical exemptions in a calendar year, and it would have authorized the state to revoke any exemptions it deems fraudulent or medically inaccurate.

SB 276 underwent revisions in June after Newsom raised concerns about the government interfering with doctor-patient relations. The governor again expressed doubts about the bill last week, signaling he wasn’t ready to sign it as is.

“The governor appreciates the work the Legislature has done to amend SB 276. There are a few pending technical – but important – changes to the bill that clarify the exemption and appeal process that have broad support,” his office said in a pair of tweets. “The governor believes it’s important to make these additional changes concurrently with the bill, so medical providers, parents and public health officials can be certain of the rules of the road once the bill becomes law.”

CHP warns protesters. they will be arrested if they do not stop blocking the south side entrance to the state Capitol. pic.twitter.com/G4reLBD91K — Mike Luery (@KCRALuery) September 9, 2019

Additional changes to the legislation, wrapped into SB 714, would allow for a delay in the state review of some medical exemptions as well as incorporate Newsom’s proposal that all existing medical exemptions are grandfathered in by Jan. 1, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But it also includes provisions that have angered critics, including the requirement that families obtain new medical exemptions upon their child entering kindergarten, seventh grade or changing schools.

It would also invalidate any medical exemptions written by doctors who have faced disciplinary action, even in cases not pertaining to immunizations.

“SB 714 did not make the underlying bill better; in many respects it made it much worse,” Leigh Dundas, a member of the opposition group Advocates for Physicians’ Rights, told the Times.

After the vote in the Assembly, protesters temporarily delayed the state Senate from taking up the bill by unfurling an upside-down American flag from the chamber’s public gallery and chanting “My kids, my choice” and “We will not comply,” according to The Associated Press.

Senate temporarily adjourned as protesters chant “Veto the bill.” (Although they can’t.) pic.twitter.com/ybEaKRIIy5 — Angela Hart (@ahartreports) September 9, 2019

The California Legislature has until Sept. 13 to pass bills before the legislative session ends. Newsom will then have until Oct. 13 to sign or veto the bills.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The U.S. is currently experiencing the worst measles outbreak in decades, with over 1,240 cases of the highly contagious disease confirmed this year across 30 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California has confirmed at least 67 measles cases this year.

This story has been updated to note the bill’s passage in the state Senate.